Oppenheimer Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $316.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $316.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Oppenheimer's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Clean Harbors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CLH stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.14. 30,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,744. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $294.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.48. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $1,373,945.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,296,307.92. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total transaction of $240,717.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,023.14. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,597 shares of company stock worth $3,895,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Clean Harbors

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clean Harbors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Harbors wasn't on the list.

While Clean Harbors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here