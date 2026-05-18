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Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Oppenheimer cut its price target on Home Depot from $405 to $310 and kept a market perform rating, implying only modest upside from the previous close.
  • Other analysts also lowered their targets recently, though sentiment remains mixed overall: Home Depot still has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of about $401.34.
  • Home Depot shares were trading near their 52-week low at $297.34, even as the company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates; investors are also watching for upcoming earnings amid concerns about consumer spending and margin pressure.
  • Five stocks we like better than Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HD. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $297.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $331.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.17. The company has a market cap of $296.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $296.88 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,132,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,026.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $770,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,956 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $768,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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