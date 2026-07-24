Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $1,014.00 to $1,037.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's target price indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARGX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on argenex from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of argenex from $944.00 to $932.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of argenex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $945.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of argenex from $1,152.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,050.50.

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argenex Price Performance

Shares of argenex stock traded down $11.38 on Friday, hitting $913.22. 242,125 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,985. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $865.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. argenex has a one year low of $587.37 and a one year high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. On average, analysts forecast that argenex will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in argenex in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenex in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenex in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company's stock.

argenex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on argenx to $1,025 from $945 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga report

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on argenx to $1,025 from $945 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim lifted its price target to $1,185 from $1,135 and kept a buy rating, reflecting a bullish view on the company’s growth outlook. Benzinga report

Guggenheim lifted its price target to $1,185 from $1,135 and kept a buy rating, reflecting a bullish view on the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: argenx reported strong Q2 results, with EPS of $7.32 beating estimates of $5.86 and revenue of $1.54 billion topping expectations, reinforcing the company’s fundamental momentum. Earnings report

argenx reported strong Q2 results, with EPS of $7.32 beating estimates of $5.86 and revenue of $1.54 billion topping expectations, reinforcing the company’s fundamental momentum. Positive Sentiment: Vyvgart sales jumped sharply in the second quarter, with reports highlighting about 60% growth year over year, suggesting continued demand for the company’s main autoimmune franchise. Reuters article

Vyvgart sales jumped sharply in the second quarter, with reports highlighting about 60% growth year over year, suggesting continued demand for the company’s main autoimmune franchise. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pointed to surging profitability, strong cash generation, and a well-funded pipeline, with upcoming clinical catalysts adding to the long-term growth story. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts and commentary pointed to surging profitability, strong cash generation, and a well-funded pipeline, with upcoming clinical catalysts adding to the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP trimmed its price target slightly to $932 from $944 while maintaining a market outperform rating, which is still broadly supportive of the stock. Benzinga report

argenex Company Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Further Reading

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