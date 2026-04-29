OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.81. OppFi shares last traded at $9.4610, with a volume of 309,253 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on OppFi from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OppFi has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.75.

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OppFi Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $776.98 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.78.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.80 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 4.41%.OppFi has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 8,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $69,860.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,318.28. The trade was a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OppFi by 191.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OppFi by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OppFi by 3,200.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 287,418 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi NYSE: OPFI is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

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