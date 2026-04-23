OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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OPHC has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Brean Capital began coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OptimumBank

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OptimumBank news, insider Timothy Terry sold 39,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $185,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the bank's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,823 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,860 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 117,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company's stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank, Inc NASDAQ: OPHC is a Texas-chartered commercial bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with community banking operations primarily in Texas and South Florida. Founded in 2005, OptimumBank delivers a full suite of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, real estate developers, and individual consumers. Through its network of full-service branches and digital platforms, the bank focuses on relationship-driven banking and personalized service.

On the lending side, OptimumBank offers commercial real estate financing, including construction loans, permanent mortgage loans, and land acquisition facilities.

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