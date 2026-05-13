Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.25.

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Option Care Health Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 24,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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