Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

OPCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.54.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.1%

OPCH stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,634,500. The trade was a 8.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 24,154 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This represents a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Option Care Health by 134.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock worth $267,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,988 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958,800 shares of the company's stock worth $221,707,000 after acquiring an additional 752,058 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Option Care Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,425 shares of the company's stock worth $135,355,000 after acquiring an additional 247,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Option Care Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,856 shares of the company's stock worth $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Option Care Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,600,000 shares of the company's stock worth $96,912,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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