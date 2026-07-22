Option Care Health (OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.4181 billion for the quarter. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $30.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Option Care Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.08.

View Our Latest Report on OPCH

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 36,610 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $783,820.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,500. This trade represents a 8.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,988 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $95,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,559,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 250.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,165,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 832,720 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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