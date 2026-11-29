Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,015,238 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the October 29th total of 24,804,318 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,359,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

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Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 114,323,110 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,551,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a negative change from Banco Bradesco's previous monthly dividend of $0.0038. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $15,560,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,595,198 shares of the bank's stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 273,328 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,583,000. Finally, Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 226,718,134 shares of the bank's stock valued at $798,233,000 after buying an additional 39,770,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.20 price target on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Banco Bradesco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco is a Brazilian financial services company serving individuals, businesses and institutions. Founded in 1943 in Marília, São Paulo, it has grown into one of Brazil's major privately owned banking groups and is headquartered in Osasco, in the state of São Paulo. The company offers retail and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, credit and debit cards, payments and digital banking. Through its broader financial services operations, Bradesco also provides insurance, pension and capitalization products, asset management and brokerage services.

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