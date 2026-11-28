Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,482,428 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the October 29th total of 6,984,096 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

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Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $187.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Bank Of Montreal's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank Of Montreal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $920,002,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $235,791,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth $10,555,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $18,395,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Weiss Ratings cut Bank Of Montreal from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "sector outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMO

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal, operating as BMO Financial Group, is a North American financial services company founded in Montreal in 1817. It serves individuals, businesses and institutions in Canada and the United States through a network of branches and digital banking services. BMO's main businesses include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. Its offerings include deposit accounts, mortgages, consumer and business loans, credit cards, investment and financial planning services, and banking and advisory services for corporate and institutional clients.

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