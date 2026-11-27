Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 34,877 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,688 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Mining from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Barrick Mining from $61.00 to $56.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Barrick Mining from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on B

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 42.7% in the third quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,113 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,658 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of Barrick Mining stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $36.57. 17,329,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,944,886. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Barrick Mining has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.32%. Barrick Mining's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1750 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Mining Corporation, formerly known as Barrick Gold Corporation, is a global mining company focused primarily on the exploration, development and production of gold and copper. Its activities include operating mines, advancing development projects and managing mineral reserves across multiple jurisdictions. The company’s gold operations include Nevada Gold Mines in the United States, a joint venture in which Barrick is the operator, as well as mines and projects in Canada, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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