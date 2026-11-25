Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,797 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the average daily volume of 10,670 put options.

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Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 25,137,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,620,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.54. Bit Digital has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BTBT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bit Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised Bit Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bit Digital to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTBT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 107,100 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 61,953 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. E6 Portfolios LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. E6 Portfolios LLC now owns 43,049 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a digital-asset and infrastructure company whose activities include Bitcoin mining, Ethereum staking and computing services for artificial intelligence workloads. Its operations have expanded beyond cryptocurrency mining as it develops data-center capacity and related infrastructure for high-performance computing. The company has conducted Bitcoin mining operations in North America and participates in Ethereum staking, which involves supporting the network and earning rewards for validating transactions.

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