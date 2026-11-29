Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,212,075 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the October 29th total of 51,856,508 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,670,042 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $46.17. 2,968,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,341. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a C$0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources's payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Its operations span the energy value chain, from exploration and development to production, processing and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company produces a range of products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids, conventional crude oil and synthetic crude oil. Its operations include oil sands mining and upgrading, in-situ oil sands production, conventional oil and gas development, and offshore production.

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