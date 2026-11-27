DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 185,324 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the October 29th total of 531,754 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,641 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised DMC Global from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded DMC Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DMC Global from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DMC Global

DMC Global Price Performance

DMC Global stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 882,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,721. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.56.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global is a multinational industrial company whose businesses serve the energy, infrastructure and construction markets. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and adopted the DMC Global name in 2018. Its portfolio includes DynaEnergetics, which develops and manufactures perforating systems and related products used in oil and gas well completions, and NobelClad, which produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for industrial equipment and infrastructure applications.

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