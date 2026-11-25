EquipmentShare.com Inc (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 36,421 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,610% compared to the average daily volume of 2,130 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQPT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EquipmentShare.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EquipmentShare.com from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of EquipmentShare.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EquipmentShare.com from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of EquipmentShare.com from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EquipmentShare.com has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQPT

EquipmentShare.com Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of EQPT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.51. EquipmentShare.com has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. EquipmentShare.com had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EquipmentShare.com will post 0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jabbok Schlacks bought 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $406,704.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 125,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,220,000. The trade was a 22.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Schlacks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,013. This trade represents a 14.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 174,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,565. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EquipmentShare.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EquipmentShare.com by 23,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in EquipmentShare.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EquipmentShare.com in the second quarter worth $205,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of EquipmentShare.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in EquipmentShare.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

About EquipmentShare.com

EquipmentShare.com is a construction equipment rental and technology company serving contractors and other customers in the United States. Its offerings include heavy equipment, tools, aerial equipment and other machinery, along with equipment sales, parts and maintenance services. The company also provides T3, a technology platform designed to help customers manage equipment, track assets and coordinate construction operations. By combining rentals with fleet and jobsite management tools, EquipmentShare aims to support customers' equipment needs both on and off the jobsite.

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