Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 169,473 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the October 29th total of 317,142 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,170 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Insider Transactions at Exodus Movement

In related news, insider Giacomo Gerardo Di sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $34,226.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,836.30. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO James Gernetzke sold 5,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $41,762.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,410,311.80. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,004 shares of company stock worth $117,208. Company insiders own 67.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Exodus Movement

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Exodus Movement by 17,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,475 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter.

Exodus Movement Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EXOD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. 19,971 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,007. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Exodus Movement has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a negative net margin of 101.08% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exodus Movement will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXOD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Exodus Movement from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities set a $8.50 price objective on Exodus Movement in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exodus Movement from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exodus Movement

About Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement, Inc. develops self-custodial software for managing digital assets. Its Exodus Wallet is available on desktop and mobile devices and supports users in storing and managing cryptocurrencies while retaining control of their private keys. The wallet also provides access to services such as buying, selling, swapping and staking supported digital assets. Exodus earns revenue in part from fees associated with transactions conducted through services integrated into its products. Founded in 2015, the company serves a global user base.

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