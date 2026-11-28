Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 154,053 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the October 29th total of 59,791 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

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Fluent Stock Down 14.2%

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 177.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $4.50 target price on shares of Fluent and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLNT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Geygan purchased 12,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,830.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,137,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,606,304.80. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 12,376 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,830.88. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,229,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,139.26. This trade represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,575 shares of company stock valued at $92,357 and sold 25,296 shares valued at $75,956. Insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth $4,933,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fluent by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 274,533 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 80,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company's stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. is a performance marketing company that helps advertisers reach and acquire customers through digital channels. Its services include planning and running campaigns designed to connect brands with consumers and support measurable marketing outcomes. The company uses data, audience insights and technology to identify prospective customers and optimize campaigns across channels such as email, mobile and the web. Fluent primarily serves advertisers seeking customer acquisition and related digital marketing services.

Further Reading

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