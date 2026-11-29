Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,114,727 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the October 29th total of 49,095,101 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,835,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,390,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,862. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. FOX has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.52. FOX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FOX will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan Murdoch acquired 149,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.53 per share, with a total value of $10,274,977.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,401,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,059,391.89. This trade represents a 11.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 811.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 75.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 99.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FOX to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.84.

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FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation is a media company focused on news, sports and entertainment. Its businesses include the FOX broadcast network, Fox News Media, Fox Sports and the ad-supported streaming service Tubi, as well as television stations and other content and distribution operations. The company was formed in 2019 after The Walt Disney Company acquired much of 21st Century Fox. Fox Corporation retained businesses including the Fox broadcast network, Fox News and Fox Sports, and is separate from the Disney-owned studio and entertainment assets.

Further Reading

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