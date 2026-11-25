Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,284 put options on the company. This is an increase of 132% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,845 put options.

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FOX Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 449,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,130. FOX has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.52. FOX had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan Murdoch purchased 149,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.53 per share, with a total value of $10,274,977.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,401,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,059,391.89. The trade was a 11.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,614,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $742,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $30,560,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 128.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Raymond James Financial raised FOX to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FOX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FOX to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on FOX in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation is a media company focused primarily on news, sports and entertainment for audiences in the United States. Its businesses include Fox News Media, Fox Sports and Fox Entertainment, which produce and distribute television programming, news coverage, live sports and entertainment content. The company also operates the Fox broadcast network and local television stations, and offers streaming services including Tubi, an ad-supported streaming platform, and Fox Nation, a subscription service.

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