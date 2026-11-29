Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,201,767 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the October 29th total of 2,182,090 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,168 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Helen of Troy Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $37.67 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $881.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $440.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.33 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Helen of Troy's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.600-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helen of Troy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Helen of Troy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,658,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,999 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer-products company that develops, markets and sells products for home and outdoor use, health and wellness, and beauty. Its portfolio includes brands such as OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, PUR, Drybar and Curlsmith. Its products range from kitchen tools, drinkware and outdoor equipment to thermometers, air purifiers, personal-care appliances and hair-care products. The company sells through retailers and online channels in the United States and international markets.

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