HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 38,057 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 27,080 put options.

Get HP alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered HP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.60 to $33.80 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $26.49.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Stock Up 10.7%

HPQ stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. 9,992,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,250,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. HP has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. HP had a negative return on equity of 947.78% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from HP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 31,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,014,092.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,216.96. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $618,542.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $5,502.64. This represents a 99.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 149.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

HP News Roundup

Investors following HPQ have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83 topped the $0.74 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% to $16.0 billion, ahead of estimates. Personal Systems revenue grew 14%, and AI PCs accounted for nearly 60% of shipments. Article: HP Posts Strong Q4 Earnings with AI PCs Nearly 60% of Shipments

Fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.83 topped the $0.74 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% to $16.0 billion, ahead of estimates. Personal Systems revenue grew 14%, and AI PCs accounted for nearly 60% of shipments. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear focused on margin deterioration: Q4 adjusted EPS fell 10.8% year over year, and non-GAAP operating margin declined to 6.2% from 8.0%. HP cited rising memory and storage costs, while Personal Systems’ operating margin dropped to 3.0% from 5.8%. Article: HP Offers ‘Prudent’ Guidance Amid Rising Memory Costs

Investors appear focused on margin deterioration: Q4 adjusted EPS fell 10.8% year over year, and non-GAAP operating margin declined to 6.2% from 8.0%. HP cited rising memory and storage costs, while Personal Systems’ operating margin dropped to 3.0% from 5.8%. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $24 from $23 but maintained an “underweight” rating, signaling continued skepticism about HPQ’s prospects.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and services. Its offerings include laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals, as well as printers, printing supplies and related solutions for consumers, businesses and public-sector customers. The company organizes its business around Personal Systems and Printing. In addition to hardware, HP provides services and solutions such as device management and managed print services, and it offers technologies for commercial and industrial printing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HP wasn't on the list.

While HP currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report