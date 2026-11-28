John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 63,683 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the October 29th total of 27,491 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 443,075 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 232,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,051,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PDT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 65,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,423. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a publicly traded closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Rather than operating a business, the fund invests in a portfolio of income-producing securities. Its holdings include preferred and common stocks, with an emphasis on dividend-paying companies, including businesses in the utility sector. The fund is managed by John Hancock Investment Management and offers investors exposure to a professionally managed portfolio of securities.

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