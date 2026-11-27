Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 96,891 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 341% compared to the average daily volume of 21,979 call options.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Bjornholt sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $187,829.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,238.07. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TOP Private Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,891,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company's 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4550 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is currently 137.88%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated NASDAQ: MCHP designs and manufactures semiconductors and related tools for embedded control and connectivity. Its products include microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog and mixed-signal devices, memory, timing and interface products, power-management solutions, and field-programmable gate arrays. The company also offers development tools and software that help customers design and program electronic systems. Its products are used in applications across industries including automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, communications, computing, and consumer electronics.

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