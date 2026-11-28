Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,401,990 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the October 29th total of 3,134,959 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,773,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

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Nintendo Price Performance

NTDOY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.29. 1,076,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.49. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1,098,454.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,841 shares of the company's stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 120,830 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 72,483 shares of the company's stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Nintendo by 4.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 43,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 11.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Nintendo from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nintendo

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd. is a Japanese video game company that develops and publishes games and produces video game hardware. Its products include the Nintendo Switch family of systems and games featuring well-known franchises such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing and Pokémon. Founded in Kyoto in 1889, Nintendo initially made hanafuda playing cards before expanding into toys and, eventually, electronic entertainment. Today, its business centers on creating interactive entertainment experiences through its own consoles, games and characters.

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