Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,616 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the October 29th total of 68,609 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,727 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Abernethy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,743,956.44. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Abernethy, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $41,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,599.96. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 900 shares of company stock valued at $38,620 and have sold 21,300 shares valued at $901,884. Insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533 shares of the bank's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 47.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the bank's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,034 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,378 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the bank's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ PEBK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.31. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Newton, North Carolina. It operates Peoples Bank, a community bank that provides banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The bank offers deposit accounts, including checking and savings accounts, along with commercial and consumer lending, mortgage services and digital banking. Its services support personal banking needs as well as business activities such as financing and cash management. Peoples Bank traces its history to 1912 and serves communities in North Carolina, primarily in the state's western Piedmont and foothills region.

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