Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,427 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 7,699 call options.

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Plains GP Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 1,515,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Plains GP's dividend payout ratio is presently 75.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains GP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plains GP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plains GP from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get Our Latest Report on PAGP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 34,429 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Diesslin Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diesslin Group Inc. now owns 82,841 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded holding company whose primary business is its ownership interest in Plains All American Pipeline. Through that relationship, it is tied to a midstream energy business focused on transporting, storing, gathering and marketing crude oil and natural gas liquids. Plains All American Pipeline operates pipelines, storage facilities and other logistics infrastructure that connect energy producers with refineries and other customers. Its operations span the United States and Canada, serving key crude oil and natural gas liquids markets.

Further Reading

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