Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,192 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the October 29th total of 30,501 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Up 1.4%

RVT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 84,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,458. Royce Small-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Royce Small-Cap Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Small-Cap Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,946,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,871,000 after purchasing an additional 43,394 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,821,299 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,199,000 after buying an additional 573,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,624,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,971,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end investment company that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in small-capitalization companies. Its portfolio focuses on equity securities, with an emphasis on businesses in the United States. The trust has operated since 1986 and is managed by Royce Investment Partners, an investment manager specializing in small-cap companies. Its approach centers on researching and selecting individual businesses for a diversified portfolio.

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