Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,268 shares, a growth of 297.7% from the October 29th total of 13,393 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,978 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Sound Point Meridian Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Sound Point Meridian Capital from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPMC

Institutional Trading of Sound Point Meridian Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMC. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Everest Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. Everest Private Wealth now owns 108,612 shares of the company's stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Advisory Solutions Group LLC bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock remained flat at $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,315. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sound Point Meridian Capital will post 1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Sound Point Meridian Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.41%.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded investment company focused on collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It invests primarily in CLO equity and debt securities, which provide exposure to portfolios of corporate loans. Through these investments, the company participates in the financing of businesses whose loans are held in CLO portfolios. Its investment approach centers on selecting CLO securities rather than directly originating loans to companies. Sound Point Meridian Capital is externally managed by an affiliate of Sound Point Capital Management, a credit-focused investment manager.

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