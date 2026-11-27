International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 106% compared to the average volume of 2,676 call options.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $27,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of IP stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. International Paper has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. International Paper's payout ratio is -28.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Paper from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.44.

Read Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper NYSE: IP is a global producer of fiber-based packaging and paper products. Its offerings include corrugated packaging, containerboard and pulp, serving customers in industries such as consumer goods, food and e-commerce. Founded in 1898, the company has a long history in the paper and forest products industries. Its operations span North America and Europe, with its European presence expanded through the 2025 acquisition of DS Smith, a packaging company.

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