YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,151 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 166% compared to the average volume of 3,059 call options.

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YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of YPF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. 2,362,525 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.08. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at YPF Sociedad Anónima

In other news, Director Guillermo Alberto Francos sold 2,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $154,455.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,776,513.60. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 14.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $66.00 to $60.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima is an integrated energy company based in Argentina. Its activities span oil and natural gas exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, and the distribution and sale of fuels and other energy products. The company operates primarily in Argentina, where it develops conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources, including resources in the Vaca Muerta formation. YPF also supplies fuels through its refining and retail operations and participates in the country's natural gas sector.

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