Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,219 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 12,036 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Amphenol from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $106.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8%

APH stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 10,050,319 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,012,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 42.53%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a negative change from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Norwitt sold 799,576 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $65,949,028.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,855,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,961,554.72. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 245,256 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 104,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,319 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 287,191 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 113.0% in the third quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 17,035 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 111.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems. Its products include antennas, sensors, cable assemblies and related components used to connect and support electronic systems. The company serves customers across industries including communications, information technology and data communications, automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its products are used in applications ranging from mobile devices and data networks to vehicles and aircraft.

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