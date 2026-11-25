NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 93,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 328% compared to the average daily volume of 21,884 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wall Street Zen upgraded NextEra Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 107.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 43,047 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 349.4% during the third quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 316,707 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.56. 8,711,094 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,003,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy is an energy company based in Juno Beach, Florida. Through Florida Power & Light, it operates a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to customers in Florida. Its other principal business, NextEra Energy Resources, develops, owns and operates energy infrastructure across North America. Its portfolio includes wind and solar power, battery storage, nuclear and natural-gas generation, and transmission facilities. The company traces its roots to Florida Power & Light, established in 1925.

Further Reading

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