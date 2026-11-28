TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,493,603 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the October 29th total of 19,113,275 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,125,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD upgraded shares of TC Energy to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "moderate buy" rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $99.00 price target on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of C$0.88 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. TC Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,300,167 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $75,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TC Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,649,950 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $442,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,689 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $82,598,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,175 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company's stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops and operates natural gas pipelines, storage facilities and power-generation assets. Its pipelines transport natural gas from producing regions to utilities, industrial customers and other markets. The company's natural gas network serves customers across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy also has interests in power generation, including its investment in Bruce Power, a nuclear electricity producer in Ontario.

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