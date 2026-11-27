Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,415,229 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the October 29th total of 8,383,393 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,326,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts: Sign Up

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Toronto Dominion Bank's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.14 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Toronto Dominion Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 329,397 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 49.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,274,466 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,090,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,404 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the bank's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, commonly known as TD Bank Group, is a Canadian financial services company headquartered in Toronto. Its history dates to 1855, when the Bank of Toronto was established; it became The Toronto-Dominion Bank following the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto and The Dominion Bank. TD serves customers in Canada and the United States through businesses that include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance and wholesale banking. Its services include deposit accounts, lending, credit cards, investment advice and financial markets services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toronto Dominion Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toronto Dominion Bank wasn't on the list.

While Toronto Dominion Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report