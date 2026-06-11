Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the enterprise software provider's stock. DA Davidson's target price points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the company's current price.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $270.66.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted a strong fiscal Q4 beat, with earnings and revenue topping estimates and cloud infrastructure revenue surging 93% year over year, showing demand for its AI cloud services is still very strong.

Oracle posted a strong fiscal Q4 beat, with earnings and revenue topping estimates and cloud infrastructure revenue surging 93% year over year, showing demand for its AI cloud services is still very strong. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2027 and Q1 2027 guidance and reported record remaining performance obligations of $638 billion, which supports a large future revenue pipeline.

The company raised its FY2027 and Q1 2027 guidance and reported record remaining performance obligations of $638 billion, which supports a large future revenue pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns.

Oracle also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded positively, with Piper Sandler and BMO Capital Markets raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings after the earnings release.

Several analysts responded positively, with Piper Sandler and BMO Capital Markets raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle won a $396 million U.S. government HR software contract, adding another long-term customer relationship and expanding its federal footprint. Oracle HR Cloud Deal Signals Growing Government Role And Valuation Debate

Oracle won a $396 million U.S. government HR software contract, adding another long-term customer relationship and expanding its federal footprint. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that Oracle’s AI buildout is becoming too expensive after the company said it may raise about $40 billion more in financing and that capex could reach as high as $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Investors are worried that Oracle’s AI buildout is becoming too expensive after the company said it may raise about $40 billion more in financing and that capex could reach as high as $95 billion in fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Margins are expected to come under pressure as Oracle ramps spending, fueling concerns about leverage, free cash flow, and dilution risk despite the strong backlog.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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