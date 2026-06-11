Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the enterprise software provider's stock. Guggenheim's price target points to a potential upside of 98.96% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $270.66.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.16 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 44,975 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 47,844 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,403 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted a strong fiscal Q4 beat, with earnings and revenue topping estimates and cloud infrastructure revenue surging 93% year over year, showing demand for its AI cloud services is still very strong.

Oracle posted a strong fiscal Q4 beat, with earnings and revenue topping estimates and cloud infrastructure revenue surging 93% year over year, showing demand for its AI cloud services is still very strong. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2027 and Q1 2027 guidance and reported record remaining performance obligations of $638 billion, which supports a large future revenue pipeline.

The company raised its FY2027 and Q1 2027 guidance and reported record remaining performance obligations of $638 billion, which supports a large future revenue pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns.

Oracle also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded positively, with Piper Sandler and BMO Capital Markets raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings after the earnings release.

Several analysts responded positively, with Piper Sandler and BMO Capital Markets raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle won a $396 million U.S. government HR software contract, adding another long-term customer relationship and expanding its federal footprint. Oracle HR Cloud Deal Signals Growing Government Role And Valuation Debate

Oracle won a $396 million U.S. government HR software contract, adding another long-term customer relationship and expanding its federal footprint. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that Oracle’s AI buildout is becoming too expensive after the company said it may raise about $40 billion more in financing and that capex could reach as high as $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Investors are worried that Oracle’s AI buildout is becoming too expensive after the company said it may raise about $40 billion more in financing and that capex could reach as high as $95 billion in fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Margins are expected to come under pressure as Oracle ramps spending, fueling concerns about leverage, free cash flow, and dilution risk despite the strong backlog.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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