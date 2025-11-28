Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 1.7% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $197.61 and last traded at $201.5650. 13,840,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 16,073,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.96.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.89.

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.02. The firm has a market cap of $574.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

