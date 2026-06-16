Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 2.3% - Here's Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.66 and last traded at $188.2610. Approximately 16,745,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 27,301,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.64.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $541.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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