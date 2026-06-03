Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 5.7% - What's Next?

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $227.61 and last traded at $230.53. Approximately 22,817,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 27,109,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.58.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company's 50-day moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $177.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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