Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 2.6% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.62 and last traded at $143.95. 34,368,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 27,991,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.27.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler’s Billy Fitzsimmons reiterated a bullish view on Oracle, saying the company could unlock meaningful upside in its cloud business, helping support a rebound in the shares. Oracle Stock (ORCL) Climbs as Analyst Sees Meaningful Upside in Cloud Business

Piper Sandler’s Billy Fitzsimmons reiterated a bullish view on Oracle, saying the company could unlock meaningful upside in its cloud business, helping support a rebound in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports noted that investors are stepping back into ORCL after a sharp decline, with the stock seen as oversold following a debt- and AI-capex-driven pullback. Oracle shares rose as investors reassess AI-driven sell-off

Multiple reports noted that investors are stepping back into ORCL after a sharp decline, with the stock seen as oversold following a debt- and AI-capex-driven pullback. Positive Sentiment: Despite the recent slump, Wall Street remains broadly constructive, with many analysts maintaining Buy ratings and price targets well above the current level, reinforcing the view that the selloff may have gone too far. Oracle Stock Is in a Deep Hole, but Remains ‘Entrenched in the AI Hyperscaler Game,’ Says Analyst

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 2.6%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,385 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 22,334 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWP Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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