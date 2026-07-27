Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 4.4% - Here's What Happened

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.99 and last traded at $119.9970. Approximately 36,641,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 29,244,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.99.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 4.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $345.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average of $166.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here