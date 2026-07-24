Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 4.3% - Here's Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.75 and last traded at $114.9010. Approximately 44,928,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 29,189,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.04.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. CLSA began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $330.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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