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OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
OraSure Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OraSure Technologies’ stock crossed above its 200-day moving average, trading as high as $4.32 and last changing hands at $4.25. The 200-day average was $3.26, suggesting a recent technical breakout.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious: Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock only from “sell (e+)” to “sell (d-)”, and the average analyst rating is still “Reduce” with a target price of $3.00.
  • Insider and institutional buying has been active, including a director’s 25,000-share purchase, while hedge funds and other institutional investors now own 93.5% of the company’s shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $4.32. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 296,428 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at OraSure Technologies

In related news, Director Steven Kyle Boyd purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 113,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,251.38. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 339,493 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 32,595.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 405,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company's flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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