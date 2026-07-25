OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSUR

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OSUR opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Steven Kyle Boyd bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 113,462 shares in the company, valued at $339,251.38. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 1,018,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 344,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $808,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,905,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company's flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OraSure Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OraSure Technologies wasn't on the list.

While OraSure Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here