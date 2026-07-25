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OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
OraSure Technologies logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • OraSure Technologies was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”, while Weiss Ratings also improved its view slightly from “sell (e+)” to “sell (d-)”. Overall, the stock still carries a consensus rating of “Reduce” with a target price of $3.00.
  • The stock last traded at $3.97, giving the company a market cap of about $273.33 million. Its shares have ranged from $2.08 to $4.58 over the past year.
  • Insider and institutional activity has been active, including a recent purchase of 25,000 shares by director Steven Kyle Boyd. Institutional investors now hold about 93.5% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSUR

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OSUR opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Steven Kyle Boyd bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 113,462 shares in the company, valued at $339,251.38. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 1,018,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 344,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $808,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,905,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company's flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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