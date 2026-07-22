Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orchestra BioMed from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday.

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Insider Transactions at Orchestra BioMed

In other news, insider Darren Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,184,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,583,345.49. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric S. Fain acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 91,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,758.17. The trade was a 27.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $158,081. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Orchestra BioMed by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Orchestra BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.92 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 157.46% and a negative net margin of 166.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed, Inc NASDAQ: OBIO is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and oncologic diseases. The company's research focuses on novel small-molecule programs designed to address high‐unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary prodrug and targeted inhibitor platforms. Orchestra BioMed's pipeline includes lead candidates such as OBI-3424, a prodrug activated by AKR1C3 for the treatment of select solid tumors, and next-generation modulators aimed at suppressing pathological inflammation and fibrosis.

Orchestra BioMed conducts early‐ and mid-stage clinical studies in North America, working closely with key opinion leaders and academic centers to advance its programs.

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