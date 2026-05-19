Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Director Jason Aryeh Buys 8,971 Shares of Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) Director Jason Aryeh purchased 8,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,986.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 117,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,066.70. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 7.0%

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 157.46% and a negative net margin of 166.96%.The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBIO. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Orchestra BioMed from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orchestra BioMed from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OBIO

Trending Headlines about Orchestra BioMed

Here are the key news stories impacting Orchestra BioMed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Eric Fain bought 20,000 shares at $4.13 each, a $82,600 purchase that increased his stake by 27.89%. Insider buying can signal management confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Director Eric Fain bought 20,000 shares at $4.13 each, a $82,600 purchase that increased his stake by 27.89%. Insider buying can signal management confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and $10 price target , while raising several earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027. The higher forecast for Q2 2026 EPS and improved longer-term projections suggest analysts see somewhat better fundamentals ahead. Article Title

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and , while raising several earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027. The higher forecast for Q2 2026 EPS and improved longer-term projections suggest analysts see somewhat better fundamentals ahead. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s updated estimates still show losses for every quarter and year covered, so the company remains unprofitable in the near term despite the upgrades. Article Title

HC Wainwright’s updated estimates still show losses for every quarter and year covered, so the company remains unprofitable in the near term despite the upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains mixed overall, with some firms maintaining bullish ratings while others have downgraded the stock, keeping sentiment somewhat split. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $81,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed, Inc NASDAQ: OBIO is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and oncologic diseases. The company's research focuses on novel small-molecule programs designed to address high‐unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary prodrug and targeted inhibitor platforms. Orchestra BioMed's pipeline includes lead candidates such as OBI-3424, a prodrug activated by AKR1C3 for the treatment of select solid tumors, and next-generation modulators aimed at suppressing pathological inflammation and fibrosis.

Orchestra BioMed conducts early‐ and mid-stage clinical studies in North America, working closely with key opinion leaders and academic centers to advance its programs.

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