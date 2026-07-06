O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.70 and last traded at $84.1990, with a volume of 687839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 6.6%

The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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