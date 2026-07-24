Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Organogenesis logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Organogenesis shares fell 1.6% on Friday, trading as low as $2.32 and ending near $2.39, with volume running well above average.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed but leaned cautious: Truist and UBS set $3 price targets with Hold views, while BTIG downgraded the stock to Neutral and Weiss Ratings moved it to Sell. Overall, the consensus rating is Hold with an average target of $5.75.
  • The company’s latest earnings missed expectations, posting EPS of -$0.37 versus an expected -$0.29 and revenue of $37.23 million versus $43.26 million projected.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.39. 1,179,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 783,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "hold" rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Organogenesis from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price objective on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Organogenesis from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $307.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.26 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Organogenesis by 84.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 25.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Organogenesis by 36.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company's stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company's product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Organogenesis Right Now?

Before you consider Organogenesis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Organogenesis wasn't on the list.

While Organogenesis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines