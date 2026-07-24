Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Should You Sell?

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.39. 1,179,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 783,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "hold" rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Organogenesis from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price objective on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Organogenesis from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $307.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.26 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Organogenesis by 84.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 25.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Organogenesis by 36.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company's stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company's product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

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