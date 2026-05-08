Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Organogenesis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

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Organogenesis Stock Down 14.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $278.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.26 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 225,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,637.69. The trade was a 4.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Creative Planning increased its stake in Organogenesis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,278 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company's stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company's product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

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