Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given "Neutral" Rating at BNP Paribas Exane

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Organon & Co. logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a neutral rating on Organon and raised its price target to $14 (from $12), implying about a 4.96% upside from the prior close.
  • MarketBeat shows a consensus of "Reduce"—four analysts at Hold and three at Sell—with an average price target of $11.40.
  • Organon traded at $13.34 (near its 1‑year high of $13.38) after reporting Q4 EPS of $0.63 that missed estimates and slightly missed revenue; the company has a market cap of roughly $3.5B and ~77% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co..

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the company's previous close.

OGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 17,209,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,118,221. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 122.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,570,958 shares of the company's stock worth $61,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,928,403 shares of the company's stock worth $383,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Organon & Co. by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,295,002 shares of the company's stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,492 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,347,073 shares of the company's stock worth $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,979 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 102.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,240,149 shares of the company's stock worth $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Organon & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider Organon & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Organon & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Organon & Co. currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines