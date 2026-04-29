Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given "Neutral" Rating at BNP Paribas Exane

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the company's previous close.

OGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.40.

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Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 17,209,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,118,221. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 122.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,570,958 shares of the company's stock worth $61,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,928,403 shares of the company's stock worth $383,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Organon & Co. by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,295,002 shares of the company's stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,492 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,347,073 shares of the company's stock worth $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,979 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 102.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,240,149 shares of the company's stock worth $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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